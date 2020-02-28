M Pokora proud: his song “Fallen” is a hit !

Share on Facebook

With a title like that, we fell in love with the new tube of M Pokora. In any case, to him, he really is proud of it !

Easy to memorize, the piece Fell of M Pokora is on everyone’s lips. Indeed, satisfied with the result, the singer shared his happiness with his followers.

Appreciated by the general public, M Pokora was a success. In fact, dancer, comedian, actor, it will stop. Recently, it is in his role of dad as the young man shows her most beautiful day. That is why this the hard work resumes soon on the road for various concerts.

For sure, the single Fell risk to accompany the daily life of the singer. In any case, he was able to win the hearts of the fans. It is with his son Isaiah or his darling, his love for music is never far away.

The rest, for this song, M Pokora has appealed to the sizes. In fact, Slimane (winner of The Voice) as well as Renaud Rebillaud have participated in the elaboration of the Fallen ! If the first is known to the public, the second would prefer to stay in the shade. However, we owe him the tube, “I have sought” to Amir.

M Pokora, a happy man

As for social networks, M Pokora do not lack to thank his fans. In effect, an accomplice with them, he knows he has their support. So far, the singer has always a thought for those who have stretched the hand.

In fact, to our confreres Chartstinfrance, he confided his deep respect and admiration for Slimane. And the reciprocal is true !” It was great starting out, excited at the idea of writing for me. It went very fast it is hyper-productive “

Finally, don’t forget to take your tickets to see M Pokora on stage. In fact, the latter has only one objective : to give 100 % to his public. Moreover, he makes it well. It is clear and clean, we fell under his charm, for a very long time !