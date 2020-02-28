M Pokora tease his return in the Pyramid Tower !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

M Pokora announced the good news to her fans today ! In fact, the artist takes his “Pyramid Tower” in a week !

M Pokora resumes its Pyramid Tower ! In the holidays, and in particular paternity leave, for several weeks… The man is back on stage ! MCE TV tells you more !

In December 2019, M Pokora had put his tour on pause ! The reason for this ? The artist joined his sweetheart Christina Milian in the United States, in Los Angeles ! Indeed, the latter wished to give birth in her country of origin ! The dad of 34 years old was therefore able to attend the birth of his son Isaiah at the beginning of January !

Back in France, the man will not lose time ! Today, Matt Pokora has just announced her grand return to the scenes French ! For that, he posted a photo of feet in moving towards a pyramid ! A metaphor in connection with his “Pyramid tour” ! We will let you see the photo below !

M Pokora, returning to the scenes of France

2020 is already rich in happy events for M Pokora ! In fact, after the birth of her son, and a vacation well deserved in California, the new daddy is about to go on tour again ! As well, he posted a photo with this legend. ” On the way back… J-7 before the return of the #pyramidetour. “

Users, therefore, have responded en masse to this advert ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments… All the more adorable as each other ! ” Too excited that you repartes in a tour by Matt Pokora, from the time that I was waiting for this moment “, can one read !

Or again : “hope that you pass to Lyon ! I look forward to see you on the stage ! I’m counting the days ! “” M Pokora resumes her tour ? The best news of my day ! “ And we can read on the social network ! What to do pleasure to the young man who seems to be looking forward to meeting his public !

