M Pokora under the shock: the rapper Pop Smoke has been killed !

M Pokora is in shock after the announcement of the assassination of the rapper Pop Smoke. Here’s what we know about his tragic death.

M Pokora is in shock after the announcement of the tragic death of rapper Pop Smoke. MCE TV tells you more.

A TRAGIC DEATH

Matt Pokora is in shock after learning the news. The rising star of rap, Pop Smoke is death. In fact, the rapper would have been killed by gunfire during a burglary according to the website TMZ.

The incident took place around 4: 30 in the morning, to Hollywood. It is as well as two armed and masked men were introduced by break into a house where was Pop Smoke. The authorities have stated that the attackers reportedly fired several shots. It is as well that Pop Smoke would have been mortally wounded. He was 20 years old. An announcement that has shocked M Pokora. Moreover, it has not been slow to respond.

Matt Pokora under the shock

His real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop Smoke was a rising star of american rap. It was released in September 2019 the title ” Dior “. Matt Pokora had also made a choreography on this song. The circumstances of his death are not yet clear. In fact, the young rapper was at a party in a house in hollywood, surrounded by his friends. Also, a number of people gathered this evening had produced a photo showing the rapper sitting in a car in front of the house, just before the shooting.

The announcement of his death, M Pokora has posted a video of his choreography for the title of Pop Smoke in the story. A way to pay tribute to him. If the circumstances of his death are not yet very clear, some stars dread an act of vengeance. In fact, Nicki Minaj has posted on her Instagram a message to say the least, doubtful. It read : ” The bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Incredible. Rest in peace. “Pop Smoke would he have been the victim of a murder ? Case to follow.