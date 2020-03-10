M Pokora unveils the stage for the resumption of the Pyramid Tour !

Share on Facebook

To the delight of fans, the Pyramid Tour starts again ! M Pokora seems to be ready to send very heavy for her tour.

On the French stage, M Pokora is a real hit. Its Pyramid Tower appears already full up to the month of June ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Nothing stops M Pokora. At each performance, the singer is so packed. It must be said that it is very much appreciated by the public. From its beginnings in the music world, the French star has put everyone of agreement. Show-man undisputed, and the singer is talented, Matt knows how to do everything !

The idol of a whole generation went on to success. However, it is not a star of the song. M Pokora is also a super dad ! Since the birth of his son, then it seems to be on a little cloud. Isaiah the height of happiness.

Matt did not hesitate, therefore, not to show his happiness on the social networks. Thus, it appears very often with his son. It’s on Instagram, the singer announced the good news to his fans. “Once there was Isaiah, born 20/01/2020… Has you writing the rest… Welcome my son “. We love it !

M Pokora on for the Pyramid Tour !

Fans of M Pokora follow with attention the adventures of their idol. And for once, they are served ! The singer reveals all. Sports, family moments, or scenes of his concerts, he leaves nothing aside.

The 2.5 million subscribers of M Pokora love the content he shares on his profile Instagram. Once again, one of his posts made a lot of noise. The singer, therefore, is unveiled on stage, for the recovery of the Pyramid Tower. The photos are crazy !

Fans of the singer, therefore, have not hesitated to express their joy. In the pictures, the comments coming ! ” Very disappointed not to be able to come tonight “, ” You’ll just tear it !” , ” I adore you ! “.