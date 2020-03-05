M Pokora very disappointed: he was obliged to postpone his concert dates !

Several of the dates of the concert M Pokora are postponed due to the coronovirus… The singer has said, ” liked on Instagram !

Lack of pot for M Pokora ! The singer has cancelled several concert of his Pyramid tower… MCE TV tells you more !

The spread of coronavirus is continuing in France ! Thus, new measures are taken in the hexagon. Among them, the prohibition of gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces… This does not help M Pokora.

In fact, the singer was scheduled to resume his tour in the month… including several Zenith’s planned !! Dates which will have to be deferred… A disappointment for M Pokora who had already responded to this before !

In fact, the man was seized of his account of Instagram to point a finger at this new measure : ” more than 5,000 person it is risky, but 4 500 one is good “, he wrote in his story… Before to receive the support of his many fans !

M Pokora, gives news to his fans

“The friend(e)s as you know following the decision by the government to ban gatherings of more than 5000 people in a confined environment… there are now 3 concerts cancelled…, wrote M Pokora before you announce the good news to his fans !

In fact, all the dates are not cancelled but postponed ! ” Amnéville Galaxie, march 6 is postponed to Saturday, September 5, 2020, Strasbourg zenith on march 7 postponed to Saturday 12 September 2020, Paris AccorHotels Arena on march 14 is postponed to Friday, 19 June 2020″, said M Pokora !

What delight his many fans ! In fact, they have not made prayer to answer ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments ! ” Finally some good news ! “” Don’t worry for your dates concert Matt Pokora… he knows that this is not your fault ! “” Finally there is a solution… prevention is Better than cure ! And we can read on the social network ! What warm the heart of the father of Isaiah !

