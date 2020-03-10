M Pokora very disappointed to have to cancel his concerts !

Share on Facebook

M Pokora will not be able to ensure the end of his tour, Pyramid Tour. The singer has to cancel his upcoming concerts because of the epidemic.

Sad news for fans of M Pokora.

Because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the singer has to cancel all concerts of her tour Pyramid Tower. MCE TV says it all !

After the annulment of the marriage of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, it is the turn of M Pokora to face a bad news.

In fact, the coronavirus continues to rise. And if the government had already banned gatherings of more than 5 000 people, France comes to go to the next level.

Yesterday, the country took the decision to modify the ban. Now, the events of more than 1 000 persons are prohibited.

In fact, the tour M Pokora is believed to be compromised. Then he started the 3rd concert of his Pyramid Tower, in the city of Amiens, the singer was keen to send a message to his fans.

From the back, he then dried his tears before turning to face his audience. Full of emotions, the father of Isaiah has, therefore, begun a discourse touching it.

The next concert M Pokora will not take place !

“It’s really hard to not be able to go on stage. Go see my public. “

Thus began M Pokora before continuing, ” you know how I work like a dog for two years to prepare for a show like this with my teams, to provide you with the most beautiful sight possible. “

“I know that there are people affected by this damn disease. And I think fort to them. Really. C‘is just human, in fact, be disappointed, to be frustrated not to be able to do what I love most in the world.

We can’t do our job and do what you love… ” Has taken to add M Pokora. Matt Pokora wished to express themselves on social networks.

Subsequently, Matt Pokora has wanted to show its support for hospital staff. Disappointed, he will still have to approve the decision of the government.

| PREVIEW| tonight on stage ✨💙 #pyramidetour pic.twitter.com/6mxZrveuWP — POKORAFRANCE (@mpfrancecom) March 8, 2020

The darling Christina Milian has seen his concert canceled because of a government decision. All gatherings of more than 1,000 are cancelled.