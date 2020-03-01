M Pokora worried: his tour compromised due to the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

M Pokora has just informed his fans that several dates of his tour were greatly compromised because of the coronavirus…

Bad news for the singer M Pokora ! The coronavirus strongly impairs its turnede… MCE TV tells you more !

While M Pokora must resume his tour on March 6… It would appear that several of his concerts could be canceled ! Indeed, gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces are now banned !

The reason for this ? The coronavirus has prompted the government to take action to be exceptional ! For this reason, the concert at the AccorHotel, in Paris, of M Pokora could be cancelled ! Bad news for fans of Matt Pokora !

In fact, the artist has to react to this announcement in his story… And the least we can say is that this last seems to be very disappointed ! And for good reason, Matt Pokora had put his tour on pause to attend the birth of his son in Los Angeles ! The man was so anxious to get back to his Pyramid tower to find its audience !

M Pokora : “I am waiting like you “

“The friend(s)like you I just learned the surprising decision of the ministry to cancel thees rallies of more than 5,000 people up to a new order…” wrote M Pokora through his story Instagram.

And to add. “We’ll know more in the beginning of the week I’ll let you know about the tour expected to resume weekend pro! “ Matt Pokora added, a bit annoyed : “” + 5000 people it is risky, but 4500 it is good !” Internet users are therefore likely to have reacted to this announcement !

“But no, too disgusted ! I hope that you will still be at the AccorHotel Arena of Paris !” Or : ” Worst news of the day ! Me who was looking forward to see you in concert ! I think it’s too bad M Pokora ! The government is much too timid with the Coronavirus ! “ And we can read on the social network ! Hope, therefore, that all the dates of his tour will be a great place !