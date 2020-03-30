Mac Tyer dézingue Kim Glow in his freestyle to ” KG ” on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

In recent days, the attitude of Kim Glow has been controversy on the web. Rapper Mac Tyer has even dedicated a his, full of clashes.

Rapper Mac Tyer did a freestyle named ” KG ” on Instagram. And he totally dézingué Kim Glow for its inappropriate. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

This is now a little more than a week, Kim Glow is the key. It is no longer credible in the eyes of people who do not support it any more.

And for good reason ! It has been about outrageous ! First, the candidate of reality tv has proven on Snapchat that she had no feeling towards his fans.

“ There are only two things that matter in my life is that my loved ones are in good health and be screened (money), the rest I don’t care. “

But that’s not all ! The bimbo of the Marseillais went further ! So it has been about virulent on the smicards.

“You, after the coronavirus you return to your little life of shit to work all day for MINIMUM wage to pay your bills. Me after the coronavirus can I break where I want it. “

Mac Tyer, much too violent

Kim Glow then continued : “As usual’ in the Maldives, no matter… to me my life she’s great. So your hatred of the time that it saves me money… I don’t care. “

Too ! It was too much for Mac Tyer who has thus clashed with the young woman in a freestyle that bears his initials : “KG “.

It is therefore in the night of 30 march, that the rapper told him all the evil that he thought of it. ” Why does this go to the farts, it really has lost the head ! Kim Glow-this is the sea** … “ he says.

On Instagram, the opinions are very strong. Some validate then all the violence of the lyrics. According to them, ” Kim Glow and it was well deserved. “

But other internet users are not necessarily fans ! Many are those who consider this as too violent and misogynistic. In fact, Mac Tyer multiplies the insults, and the denigration of the woman.