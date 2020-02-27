Macaulay Culkin will star in “American horror story”

Known for his child role of the iconic character Kevin from “One home” American actor Macaulay Culkin will star in the popular TV series “American horror story”. This became known from the movie, which has published one of the authors of the series Ryan Murphy on his page in Instagram.

It is known that the footage appear the names of the actors who played in season 10 of the popular series, and among them was a Culkin. For the actor’s first major role in the television series.

It is also known that in the new season of American horror story will appear Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billy Lourdes, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina porter, Lily Reyb, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

– Anniversary season of “American horror story” have not yet been reported.