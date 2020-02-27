Macaulay Culkin will star in “American horror story”

Macaulay Culkin. Photo: facebook.com/macaulayculkinofficial

The star of the movie “home Alone” Macaulay Culkin returned to screen – 39-year-old actor will play the tenth season of “American horror story”.

According to Variety, the caste of the show is its Creator, Ryan Murphy, announced in the form of a dark video to the tune of the song “Dead of Night” Orville Peck, posted in his Instagram account.

In addition, the show will return two main characters who played in all the seasons of the anthology, in addition to the ninth – actors Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

The filming will also take part Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billy Lourdes, Adina porter, Lily Reyb, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Culkin, famous for his children’s role in the franchise “home Alone, recently appeared as a guest star in Hulu Comedy series “Doll” (Dollface). Role in “American horror story” will mark his first regular role in the series.

The theme, the plot or the date of the start of the series is still unknown.

LeMonade previously wrote that Macaulay Culkin talked about the present life and friendship with Michael Jackson.

We also reported that Culkin was surprised by the prank in the style of “home Alone“.