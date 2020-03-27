Macron warned about the threat of the disintegration of the Schengen area because of the pandemic

The President of France Emmanuel macron warned at a conference of his colleagues, the heads of EU States, stating that the coronavirus, the speed of which is growing rapidly, is a threat to the existence of the Schengen area, which forms the basis of the unit.

“At stake is the survival of the European project. The risk we face is the death of the Schengen area”, — quotes its words Reuters. Macron believes such a scenario is possible in the absence of solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the latest data, the number of infected people in the world exceeds 530 thousand people. 24 thousands died.

