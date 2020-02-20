Maddy Burciaga in Miami: the bomb is unanimous in bikini green !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Maddy Burciaga à Miami: la bombe fait l’unanimité en bikini vert !

Maddy Burciaga fact encire unanimously on his account Instagram ! The syblime blonde posted a photo of herself in a bikini at Miami Beach !

As usual, Maddy Burciaga turns ultra sensual on his account Instagram ! The fiery blonde posted a snapshot of her in a bikini green at Miami on social networks. MCE TV tells you more !

SEXY MIAMI BEACH !

The pretty blonde loves sharing her life on social networks. In fact, they post many photos of her on his account Instagram ! What appeals a lot to his fans ! Once again, Maddy Burciaga has upped the temperature on the web ! She just post a picture of her in a bikini green on his account Instagram ! It is sublime !

As well, Maddy Burciaga sharing photos of her vacation in Miami ! The other day she had posted the story of his afternoon beach ! We saw her enjoy the sun, always in a sexy swimsuit black ! Fans of the young woman of 26 years old, likes to see new pictures of Maddy ! The photo that she just posted the delights so !

See this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by 🇫🇷 Maddy Burciaga (@maddyburciaga) on 19 Feb. 2020 at 10 :49 am PST

Maddy Burciaga sharing photos of her vacation in Florida !

As well, Maddy Burciaga has shared a photo of her in a bikini on his account Instagram ! Her bathing suit green water it goes super well ! It takes the post office in Miami Beach ! What make us drool, we have a right to the grey skies of winter ! Under this photo with the caption ” Welcome to Miami 🇺🇸 “, the young star of reality tv has had many returns of his fans !

In fact, Maddy Burciaga made a sensation on this picture of her in a bikini ! She has had over 195 k likes and this, in only 15 hours ! She also received nearly 1, 400 comments ! A fan even commented ” Trop Too beautiful maddy ! You are really beautiful ! I love strong ❤️😍 ” They are many to tell her that her body is perfect ! Comments, which should delight the young woman !

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article