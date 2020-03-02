Madonna fell off the chair, having myself a coccyx (photo)

61-year-old Madonna, which had previously confused network of photo where she’s kissing 25-year-old boyfriend, was forced to cancel a concert in Paris as part of his tour With Madame X. it had an accident on stage. During a dance performance from the singer by mistake pulled out the chair and she fell, getting badly bruised tailbone. Pop star in pain are unable to hold back the tears. The next day, she with great difficulty held a concert, trying to ignore the injury. But then I decided to take a break to recover health.

The singer commented on the incident at yourself Instagram, calling himself “a broken doll”, which requires bed rest.

