Madonna has donated one million to fight coronavirus

Iconic American singer Madonna has donated a million dollars to cure COVID-19. The artist decided to help Fund the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who is in search of a vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus.

On its website, as well as in Instagram Madonna has released a video message where he told that donates a million dollars to create a cure for coronavirus. The star said that is very grateful to all doctors who work nepokladaya hands during a pandemic, but the money will give the Foundation the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which deals with the search of drugs able to cure COVID-19.

“It is necessary to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable groups and all of our friends and families,” says Madonna.