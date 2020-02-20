Madonna has puzzled a passionate kiss with 26-year-old boyfriend

The singer staged a noisy party in London.

Popular singer Madonna, who had an affair with a dancer younger than her 35 years, does not hide his feelings.

So, at a noisy party on the occasion of completion of the tour in London, the 61-year-old star passionately kissed her 26-year-old boyfriend Olamilekan Williams.

Pictures and video from the celebration of the pop diva posted on his photoblog.

“Thank you, London… You were bigoted. Couldn’t have done it without the support of all my family,” admitted Madonna.

However, the opinions of fans regarding lovemaking lovers divided. “Madonna is making out with a boy toy”, “you look great! Marry him”, “This is too much”, “wonderful You”, “Your favorite even younger than me,” wrote nick in the comments.