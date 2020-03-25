Madonna of the coronavirus: “We all drown together”

In the regime of self-isolation during a pandemic coronavirus has passed and many celebrities. In their social networks they share with subscribers of different videos, telling what they do at home.

Recorded a video and 61-year-old Madonna was sitting in the bath with flower petals, the singer shared his thoughts about the pandemic.

COVID-19 don’t care how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny or smart you are, where you live, how old are you, what stories you can tell. He is the great equalizer, and that makes him so terrible and so great.

Bad enough that he called us in many aspects. And wonderful that he called us in many aspects. If the ship goes down, we all drown together with him,— said the singer.

However, its treatment is appreciated by all the fans. Many criticized Madonna for this video, accusing her of hypocrisy.

If the ship goes down, do you think we will go down all together while you sit in your tub surrounded by aides and assistants? I love you, my Queen. But things outside of your house is very different than what you imagine.

Stay safe and show more empathy to the less privileged people.This video is just silly. You live in a different reality. Stop. Flower petals in the bath, my God! COVID-19 makes the difference, because you can afford to own a respirator. Stop to trivialize this terrible situation, please— written by the commentators.

According to press reports, Madonna is now in isolation in London together with her boyfriend Olamilekan Williams and children.