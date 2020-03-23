Madonna spoke about the coronavirus in the bathroom. Video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Scandalous American singer Madonna released a candid video, which spoke about the coronavirus.

The corresponding video appeared on the artist page in Instagram.

Мадонна высказалась о коронавирусе в ванной. Видео

Madonna

In the frame of a 61-year-old Madonna is sitting fully Nude in a bathtub filled with rose petals.

As previously reported by the Free Press, Norwegian actor and star of the series “Game of thrones” Christopher Chivu contracted the coronavirus COVID-19.

Sleep with someone in our stars read we in Instagram.

Author

Anna Mikhno

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article