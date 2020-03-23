Madonna spoke about the coronavirus in the bathroom. Video
Scandalous American singer Madonna released a candid video, which spoke about the coronavirus.
The corresponding video appeared on the artist page in Instagram.
Madonna
In the frame of a 61-year-old Madonna is sitting fully Nude in a bathtub filled with rose petals.
Author
Anna Mikhno