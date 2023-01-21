Magda Narożna did not have good news for her fans. Her photo caused great anxiety among the artist's supporters

Spread the love

What's wrong with Magda Narożna?

According to the “Pomponik” portal, Magda Narożna did not have particularly good news for her fans. The artist in the recording published on social media showed herself wearing an oxygen mask. Fans of the singer of the band “Piękni i Młodych” do not hide their fears about their idol.

Magda Narożna in the center of the conflict

Magda Narożna is the vocalist of the band “Piękni i Młodych”. For a long time, however, it was not music that brought her fame, but the media war with her former partner, about whom the gossip media wrote. It was loud about the fight between former partners, which was to take place behind the scenes of the New Year's Eve concert of TVP.

It was this fight that preceded the expulsion of Dawid Narożny from the band. Then it only got worse. The former spouses began throwing mud at each other and sticking pins in interviews. Although it seemed unlikely, the couple finally managed to bury the war top. They both make their lives with new partners.

Some time ago, in an interview with “Super Express”, Magda Narożna admitted that she was thinking more and more about legalizing her relationship with Krzysztof Byniak. Unfortunately, the last message from the singer of “Beautiful and Young” was not about the wedding, but about health problems.

Magda Narożna appeared wearing an oxygen mask

Magda Narożna posted on her InstaStory recording where we see her with an oxygen mask on her face. As she herself admitted, “damned viruses are killing her.” It seems that the leader of “Beautiful and Young”, like many Poles, is facing infection with one of the raging viruses.

We can only wish Magda Corner for a speedy recovery.