Magwe vs Yangon United live streaming free for the Myanmar National League

Magwe vs Yangon United: forecast for the match of the championship of Myanmar (March 24, 2020)

Magwe won’t win six games in a row, but whether Yangon United will be able to extend this series on March 24 is the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Magwe

“Magwe” is not conducting the best season this season – the Aung Zo Mio team managed to score only seven points in nine rounds. Thus, the club is located on the eighth line in the table and only three points separate it from the relegation zone. The situation has been aggravated by the poor form of Magwe recently – a 1-1 draw with Shan United in the last round extended its series without victories to six matches.

Yangon United

Yangon United is betting on the championship, but so far it is losing the competition to its main rivals in the person of Ayeyavadi and Khantarvadi United. The Tina Maung Tuna team in the table is still third and the leader loses seven points, but has a match in reserve. In the last round, Yangon United, contrary to all forecasts, lost 0-1 to Ayeyavadi, having suffered the first defeat of the season.

Statistics

In the last three matches, “Magwe” suffered three defeats from “Yangon United”

In none of the last six matches, Magve won – three losses and three draws

In nine matches of the championship, “Yangon United” suffered only one defeat, with six victories

Forecast

“Yangon United” in the last round suffered the first defeat of the season, allowing competitors to go ahead, but so far the situation has not gone out of control and the guests are able to correct everything. Today, Yangon United will clearly be aimed only at victory – Magwe is in a protracted crisis, and in general it is a very convenient opponent for guests.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Yangon United . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.67