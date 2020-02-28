Mainz vs Paderborn: live streaming free for the Bundesliga

Mainz vs Paderborn: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 29, 2020)

Mainz defeated Paderborn in the first round, but whether the guests will be able to take revenge on February 29, we prepared our forecast. Will guests be surprised?

Mainz

“Mainz” is extremely unstable this season, which has already had consequences – the team of Akim Bayerlorzer was on the very edge of the abyss. By the start of the 24th round, the “carnivals” are coming in at 15th place in the table, having a modest two-point superiority over Fortuna, which is in the transitional zone.

After two cool matches with Hertha (3: 1) and Schalke (0: 0), Mainz could not oppose Wolfsburg in the last round, losing 0-4 to his opponent.

Questioned by Belle and Saint Just.

Paderborn

Paderborn snarls, bites, but Steffen Baumgart’s team has not yet been able to get out of the table . Nevertheless, some matches of the club became a real decoration of the Bundesliga – in the last of them, Paderborn pulled out all the nerves of the Bavaria in Munich, losing 2: 3 only in the last seconds of the meeting.

While the situation for Paderborn is quite solvable – the zone of transitional matches is at a distance of four points and it’s still quite possible to break through there.

Killian and Collins are injured , but the latter has a chance to enter the field today.

Statistics

In the first round, “Mainz” beat “Paderborn” with a score of 2: 1

In only one of the last three matches did Mainz lose

Mainz never lost to Paderborn – three wins and two draws

Paderborn did not win in any of the last four matches – three defeats and a draw

Forecast

“Mainz” lost in the last round to “Wolfsburg”, but even despite the score 0-4, the “carnival” had moments, and if it were not for the crazy first goal of the “wolves”, the result could be completely different.

The zone of transitional matches is at a distance of two points, which will surely charge the Mainz today to win. “Paderborn”, despite all efforts, has not yet reached the level of the Bundesliga and should not make it up to the masters of work to deal with it.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast is the victory of Mainz . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.87