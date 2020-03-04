Maitre Gims announces new dates for his Decade Tour !

Share on Facebook

To the delight of the fans Maitre Gims embarks on a tour of crazy ! However, the dates of his Decade Tour are shifted.

To celebrate 10 beautiful years of his career, Maître Gims has decided to mark the occasion. Bad news for fans, the dates of his Decade Tour have been changed. MCE TV says it all !

In the space of a few years, Maitre Gims has absolutely everything torn apart. His career is just crazy ! After his debut in incredible with the Sexion Assault, the singer has decided to embark on a solo career. Fort of his talent, he soon, therefore, not at all up on the music scene.

His first solo album is a real success. Moreover, Subliminal is certified platinum ! It is what it is ! If Maitre Gims has had so much success, it is mostly because he knows how to do everything. To pass the rap in the song , therefore, is not a problem for him. And that, the interpreter of Bella was proven more than once.

For his 10-year career, the singer has decided to mark the occasion. He is preparing a tour of madness, entitled Decade Tour. However, a setback came to disturb the dates originally planned.

Changes to be expected for the Decade Tour of Maitre Gims

The tour of Maitre Gims looks mad!!! On Instagram, he also gave a few details. ” This tour for my 10-year career is the opportunity for me to revisit everything that I’ve been able to accomplish, the meetings that I’ve done, the musical discoveries “.

The singer has also wished to thank his numerous guests. ” I would like to thank all of you and especially my guests.” The public will then have the opportunity to see Alonzo, Orelsan, or Vegedream. Kendji Girac, and SCH will also be of the party.

Bad news for those who have already reserved their seats ! The dates of the Decade Round are shifted. It is also on Instagram as Maitre Gims announced. He’s done a precision. ” Tickets purchased remain valid for these dates report “.