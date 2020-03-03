Maitre Gims: his tour in danger, he breaks the silence !

Share on Facebook

Maitre Gims has confirmed today that his tour was postponed in the month of June ! A disappointment to his fans but also for the singer !

No luck for Maitre Gims ! In effect, hI, we learned that his tour could be compromised due to the coronavirus… today we know more !

While the tour de Maitre Gims would have to start again in March, this latter is in danger because of the coronavirus ! And for cause, since the 29th of February, the collections of more than 5000 people in enclosed spaces are prohibited/cancelled or deferred.

Thus, in a press release, the turner Maitre Gims stated so. ” C‘is a real heart-breaking… But our sense of responsibility forces us to not take any chances with the health of all those who make the success of our business… Artists, audiences and technicians. “

And to add : “C‘is why we have decided with the close collaboration of the artist and his management, so that the festival is beautiful, to see (…) of a few weeks the magnificent tour Gims Decade Tour. “Today, Gims therefore indicates that her tour is postponed until at least June.

Maitre Gims takes the word

In a video posted on Instagram, Gims has taken to address its community ! ” Hello to all. As you know… The tour is postponed and not cancelled ! I’ll communicate the dates very soon. It was postponed into June because of the sars coronavirus ! “

Maître Gims continues as well. ” Until I contact you with the dates, protect you well ! Pay attention ! On is seen in the month of June promised ! I think of all the world ! See you soon !”

Users, therefore, have responded en masse in the comments ! “Thank you for the clarification Maitre Gims ! “ ” Pity for your tour but prevention is better than cure ! “” Sad for the tour, but it is not serious we will meet you on a firm footing ! “ And we can read on the social network of the singer ! What made her the smile on your face ! Now expect to know more !