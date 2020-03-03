Maitre Gims: his tour in danger, he breaks the silence !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Maitre Gims: sa tournée en péril, il sort du silence !

Maitre Gims: sa tournée en péril, il sort du silence !

Share on Facebook

Maitre Gims has confirmed today that his tour was postponed in the month of June ! A disappointment to his fans but also for the singer !

No luck for Maitre Gims ! In effect, hI, we learned that his tour could be compromised due to the coronavirus… today we know more !

While the tour de Maitre Gims would have to start again in March, this latter is in danger because of the coronavirus ! And for cause, since the 29th of February, the collections of more than 5000 people in enclosed spaces are prohibited/cancelled or deferred.

Thus, in a press release, the turner Maitre Gims stated so. ” C‘is a real heart-breaking… But our sense of responsibility forces us to not take any chances with the health of all those who make the success of our business… Artists, audiences and technicians. “

And to add : “C‘is why we have decided with the close collaboration of the artist and his management, so that the festival is beautiful, to see (…) of a few weeks the magnificent tour Gims Decade Tour. “Today, Gims therefore indicates that her tour is postponed until at least June.

Maitre Gims: sa tournée en péril, il sort du silence !

Maitre Gims: sa tournée en péril, il sort du silence !

Maitre Gims takes the word

In a video posted on Instagram, Gims has taken to address its community ! Hello to all. As you know… The tour is postponed and not cancelled ! I’ll communicate the dates very soon. It was postponed into June because of the sars coronavirus ! “

Maître Gims continues as well. ” Until I contact you with the dates, protect you well ! Pay attention ! On is seen in the month of June promised ! I think of all the world ! See you soon !

Users, therefore, have responded en masse in the comments ! Thank you for the clarification Maitre Gims ! “ ” Pity for your tour but prevention is better than cure ! “” Sad for the tour, but it is not serious we will meet you on a firm footing ! “ And we can read on the social network of the singer ! What made her the smile on your face ! Now expect to know more !

See this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by G I M S (@gims) on March 3, 2020 at 5 :13 pm PST

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article