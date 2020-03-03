Maitre Gims: his tour threatened because of the coronavirus !

Bad news for Maitre Gims ! Several dates of his tour of the Zenith in March could be canceled due to the coronavirus !

Lack of skin for Maitre Gims ! The spread of the Coronavirus could compromise several dates of his tour … MCE TV tells you more !

Yesterday, the internet learned the possible cancellation of some dates of the “Pyramid Tour” of M Pokora ! In fact, due to the coronavirus, the man was completely in the dark ! A sudden decision that had to be very surprised ! In fact, he had not hesitated to say what he was thinking through his story Instagram !

Today, it is therefore in the tour of the singer Maitre Gims to worry about its fans ! And because, in tour in march, the man could undo multiple Zenith !

In addition, the tour of Maitre Gims is already amputated of two dates ! As for the others, have not known whether it will be cancelled in the future or “just” given… Whatever they may be, fans of the singer are so in panic !

Maitre Gims : his fans are very worried

Since 29 February, the collections of more than 5000 people in enclosed spaces are prohibited/cancelled or deferred. This is the reason for which several concerts, including those of Maitre Gims could be cancelled or postponed ! A decision on a preventive measure, but that is far from pleasing his fans !

In fact, they have embraced Twitter ! They have made their opinion well sliced ! “But this is serious!!! I find that one gives a clear panic ! Because… It is not a poor concert Maitre Gims that will change something ! “

Or. “So 3,000 people, yes, but 5000 people is not it ! It is anything Gims will not be pleased… It, that’s for sure ! Because if the fear of the spread of the covid-19… all close ! It is more to risk taking the subway in paris at rush hour than go to a concert of Gims ! In short, too bad ! “ And we can read on the social network !

