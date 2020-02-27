Maitre Gims: the dates of his Decade Tour unveiled !

Share on Facebook

To celebrate its 10-year career, Maitre Gims is organizing his tour Decade Tour. On his account Instagram, he reveals the dates !

This year, it’s been already 10 years that Maitre Gims goes on stage. To celebrate his career, the singer plans to 20 concerts for his upcoming tour Decade Tour in France. It has finally revealed the dates to his fans ! ERM you reveals.

We know a little more about the tour 2020 Maitre Gims ! While it was announced a long break to focus on her family, the brother of Dadju could not go to the scene. In September, the former member of the group Sexion Assault marks a turning point for the rap game. He is the first rapper to fill all of the walls of the Stade de France. In fact, 72 000 spectators attended her concert. Faced with such success, Gims can not stop in so good way ! To celebrate its 10-year career, the artist provides a francophone tour, the Decade Tour.

He loves to languish his fans ! Since the announcement of his new tour, the information ends up in the dropper. On 7 February, Maitre Gims has unveiled a little more ! In fact, the singer has revealed that he will not be alone for this tour. In a post on his account Instagram, he said : ” This tour to my 10-year career is the opportunity for me to go back on everything I’ve been able to accomplish, the meetings that I’ve done, the musical discoveries. “He then sends his thanks ! First of all, to his fans. But also to its guests. ” Kendji, Soprano, Alonzo, VITAA and Slimane, Orelsan, SCH, Vegedream, Soolking, Heuss The enfoiree, Gradur. For me it is an honor to know you and to sing with all of you. “

The tour of Maitre Gims begins in early march

It was on his story Insta as he announced the good news. For a month, Maître Gims will pass through France to provide 10 concerts ! But in what towns he intended to go on stage ? His tour will begin at Zenith of Rouen, on the 6th of march. Then follow the dates to Saint-Herblain, Orleans, Lyon, Lille, passing Angleur, Esch-sur-Alzette, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Nice. But it is with the Phocians, at the Dome of Marseille, that he will close the Decade Tour on April 4. Besides, the singer has scheduled two nights in Lille.

Maitre Gims never forgets his audience Belgium and Luxembourg, on 20 and 21 march ! In contrast, no concert has been planned in the capital. Will he finish by to surprise his fans in paris with new dates ? In any case, the brother of Djadu intend to take advantage of this tour event. It will return on its securities that were dancing the whole of France, as ” Bella “and” Undermined as never before “. Without forgetting his first tracks with his former group, ” Wati by night “ and ” Sorry “ !