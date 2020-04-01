Male 112 years became the champion

A man named Bob Wayton became the oldest man in the world according to the Guinness book of records. About it reports The Guardian.

Bob Watano 112 years and two days. Before that, the old man was a farmer from Japan. However, he died on 23 February at the age of 112 years and 355 days.

Because of the pandemic of the coronavirus Veyton is in isolation, so handing the certificate to him personally failed. The document given to employees of the nursing home, and they gave it to the guest.

After receiving the certificate, Vatan said,”I can’t say that I am pleased to hear of the death of the last record, but I’m very glad to live so long and managed to make so many friends.”

Note that the record survived the Spanish flu pandemic, and said that never before have not been in isolation.

“I’m a little upset, but again, I was in a situation when you just need to accept what is happening,” said Vaton.