“Malicious activity against the United States”: trump extended sanctions against Russia

Refused to provide protection for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle President of the United States Donald trump has made a pragmatic decision: he extended for a year the sanctions against Russia because of cyber attacks against his country.

This is stated in the message on the White house website.

The decree, issued during the presidency of Barack Obama, restrictions had been imposed against a number of countries that posed a threat to States in cyberspace.

“This is a significant malicious activity in cyberspace still has extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and the U.S. economy“, — the document says.

This decree allows the Ministry of Finance to impose sanctions against individuals who carry out cyber attacks against the us. Officials can block accounts and assets in the country.

“I am continuing for one year the state of emergency imposed by the decree of April 1, 2015, “summed up trump.

Recall that in late January the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia for destabilizing actions against Ukraine.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter