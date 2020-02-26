Malmo vs Wolfsburg: live streaming free for the Europa League

Malmo – Wolfsburg. Forecast (CF. 2.29) for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

We present the forecast for the Europa League match, in which on February 27 Malmo will receive Wolfsburg. Will the hosts be able to advance to the next round of the tournament? – the answer is in this material.

Malmo

The vice-champion of Sweden became the hero of the country when he managed to leave the group in the spring stage of the Europa League. ” Malmo ” in the final round of the European football deprived spring “Dynamo” Kyiv and won first place in Group B, which got three wins and two draws.

In the first official match of 2020, the “ blues ” beat Syurian in the Cup of the country (8: 0), and in the first match LES lost in terms of statistics, but they were able to open an account and scored a decisive goal for themselves, and Kise Telin scored 47 minute, a penalty, and in the 62nd minute already scored in his own net.

Wolfsburg

In the first game of the confrontation, “ Wolfsburg ” made a standard mistake by underestimating the opponent and today can leave the tournament if Oliver Glasner does not tune his squad to the desired frequencies, and Tielin does not score on his own.

In the Bundesliga, “ wolves ” in the last round scored for the better and did with “Mainz” what was supposed to happen on Thursday – they defeated the opponent 4-0, in this game Steffen scored with a double. After 23 rounds, the “green and white” have 34 points and the seventh position, which few would have predicted.

Statistics

Malmö have lost 3 of their last 6 home matches

Wolfsburg wins last two away games

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Wolfsburg (2: 1)

Forecast

The final protocol cannot be read without tears, but the statistics on the side of the German club, which were unlucky, and the goalkeeper and defense of the Swedish team played just on the verge of fiction. In today’s match, “ Malmö ” has nothing to lose and the hosts will go forward, which is quite able to take advantage of fast forwards “ wolves ”.

Our forecast is the victory of “Wolfsburg” in the match and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.29