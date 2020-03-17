MamaRika got married and swore eternal love in the clip of a new song Maemo

Ukrainian singer MamaRika, which released previously, the song is a warning to all the girls “Dominica”, presented a clip for the new song Maemo.

“Appreciate those who are near” – the main message of the new track MamaRika, which came with a clip-confession: singer finally got married to Sergei Sereda. The wedding took place in total secrecy, because the couple decided that this event just for the two of them.

The ceremony took place on a deserted beach of Koh Phangan (Thailand). And the shooting was held in the format of absolute spontaneity: by a happy coincidence, the couple learned that at the same time in Thailand will have a rest of their friends, who acted as the Directors, cameramen and stylists, Maxim Doroshenko and Jan Leskov.

“Our small but very productive team in any form was looking for locations and the shooting took place without departing from the honeymoon. All the magic of the clip was that, in fact, the guys were just watching us, so it looks as smoothly as possible. We were not trying to be someone and play the role, so the video came out so romantic and personal,” says the singer.

At the end of the clip you can see real scenes from the wedding singer.

As previously reported, in the new video for the song “Mi wind” Ruslana dancing among the clouds at an altitude of 120 metres.