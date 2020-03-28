Managua FC vs Diriangen FC live streaming free for the Liga Primera de Nicaragua

Managua vs Diriangen: forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (March 29, 2020)

Managua won the last three matches, but whether Diriangen will be able to interrupt this series on March 29 – we prepared our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Managua

“Managua” as a whole rather successfully held the start of the season – in 11 rounds the team of Emilio Aburto scored 25 points, with which he was located at the top of the table. However, while the club has no serious handicap in front of its competitors, the second Diriangen has one point less, the third Real Esteli is in two points.

Beating Chinandegu in the last round 1-0, Managua got a third victory in a row.

Diriangen

Diriangen is betting on the league title, but so far it is in the table in second place. Tyrone Acevedo’s team missed the lead in the last round, having scored, contrary to all forecasts, a 1-1 draw with Las Sabanas. Thus, a series of three victories of Diriangen and Managua was interrupted by one point, however, he can correct everything today.

Statistics

In the last four home games, Managua gained four wins over Diriangen

Managua won all four home games this season

In only one of the last four away matches, Diriangen managed to score against Managua

Forecast

“Managua” took advantage of the misfire of the “Diriangen” in the last round and broke into first place in the table, which today will probably try to save. The chances of success for the hosts are quite high – Diriangen regularly encounters problems at Nacional de Football, having failed to get a single point in the last four matches, it is unlikely that this series will be interrupted today, Managua is very good now.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Managua . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.61