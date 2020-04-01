Managua FC vs Real Estelí live streaming free

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Managua – Real Esteli. Forecast for the match of the championship of Nicaragua (April 2, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the central match of the 13th round of the Nicaraguan championship, in which on April 2 Managua will receive Real Esteli. What to expect from the battle of the tournament leaders? – the answer is in our material.

Managua
Since 2017, Managua entered the elite of Nicaraguan football, first becoming a silver medalist, and in 2018 won the Aperture. In the current season of Klausura, the metropolitan team managed to win nine wins and a draw after 12 rounds, which brought her 28 points and the first position for which he will hold the title fight today.

In the last four matches, the “ blue-yellow ” won, and in the last game they defeated the “Diriangen” (2: 1). The team’s main goal scorer today is Galejo (five goals).

Real estely
The fifteen-time champion of Nicaragua has a good chance of success in the season and after 12 rounds Klausura won eight victories and two world ones, while the “ train of the north ” has the best indicators in the attack line – 23 goals scored, four of which are Akuna , Betancourt and Guarch .

Like today’s rival, the “ red-white ” won the last four games, and in the last match they hardly defeated the last “Deportivo Las Sabanas” (1: 0).

Statistics
Managua does not lose at home 12 matches in a row
Real Esteli have won 3 of their last 5 matches
The last personal match ended with the victory of Managua (2: 0)

Forecast
The last matches ended with a dry victory of one of the rivals, but today the meeting will be of a special and fundamental nature. The main team in the ranks, which will certainly affect the result. We assume the game on the opposite courses and offer to play a good offer from the bookmakers for the goals scored.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 1.94

