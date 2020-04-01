Managua U20 vs Real Esteli U20 live streaming free: preview, prediction

Managua U20 vs Real Esteli U20 live streaming free

Managua U20 – Real Esteli U20. Forecast (cf. 2.04) for the Nicaraguan Championship match (April 2, 2020)

Before the main match of the tour at the Olimpiysky stadium, the closest reserve of Nicaraguan championship leaders will play, and our forecast for the match is April 2, in which Managua U20 receives Real Esteli U20. What to expect from rivals?

“Managua U20”

” Managua ” confidently goes on the league race, where, as the basic structure, in the first position in the standings. The capital’s club has 10 out of 12 possible victories, and the “ lions ” attack performance indicators are 33 goals scored.

In the last three games, the “ blue-yellow ” won by beating the “Diriangen” (3-0).

“Real Esteli U20”

“ Real Estely ” has already let go of his opponent by eight points, having gained 22 points in 12 matches. The “ red-white ” asset has seven wins and a draw, and the best defense indicators in the tournament are 12 goals conceded.

In the last four matches, the royal club won Victoria, and in the last round defeated Deportivo Las Sabanas (7: 1).

Statistics and personal meetings

Managua won all home games of the season

Real Esteli lost 2 of their last 3 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Managua (2: 0)

Forecast

The closest reserve of Managua powerfully goes along the tournament distance, and bookmakers do not see any other outcome than the victory of the hosts. We assume that in this game we are waiting for a game on a collision course, and football players will delight football fans with an effective game.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (3) and bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 2.04