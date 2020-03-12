Manchester United for the first time in 142 years a game without spectators defeated LASK: video highlights from matches of the Europa League

Thursday, March 12, on the football fields of the Old world took place on six of the eight first matches of 1/8 finals of the Europa League. However, only the meetings at Glasgow and Istanbul were with the fans. And matches “inter” — “Getafe” and “Seville” — “Roma” was cancelled UEFA because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

The UEFA Europa League. The 1/8 finals. The first matches

“Wolfsburg” (Germany) — Shakhtar (Ukraine) — 1:2 (Brooks, 48 — Moraes, 17, Marcos Antonio, 73). On 22 minutes, Kovalenko (Shakhtar), and 45+2nd Weghorst (Wolfsburg) failed to convert a penalty.

LASK (Austria) — “Manchester United” (England) — 0:5 (Igalo, 28, James, 58, Mata, 82, Greenwood, 90+1, Pereira, 90+3).

The famous “Manchester United” for the first time in the 142-year history of the club had an official match in an empty stadium. On this occasion the wards OLE Gunnar sulsher humiliated in Linz local affection, this season has consistently won the European Cup opponents at home.

This victory was the largest for the English club in European away matches since may 12, 1965. Then Manchester United with the same score defeated the French “Strasbourg” in the ¼ finals of the Cup of fairs. At the same time United have extended his streak to 11 games — 8 wins and 3 draws (goal difference — 29:2!). The last time Manchester United lost on January 22 in a match of the Premier League “Burnley” (0:2).

“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — Copenhagen (Denmark) — 1:0 (Višća, 88, penalty).

“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — “Basel” (Switzerland) — 0:3 (Campo, 27, Bois, 73, Frye, 85).

Olympiakos (Greece) — “Wolves” (England) — 1:1 (Al-Arabi, 54 — Pedro Neto, 67). On 29 minutes, removed the Semed (Olympiacos).

The head coach of Wolverhampton Nuno Espirito Santa before the game without spectators in the stadium “Karaiskaki” in Piraeus, expressed bewilderment about the match against Olympiacos: “You play football, and then realize what’s going on in the world. People died, they continue to die. And we play football. It’s absurd.”

Rangers (Scotland) — “Bayer” (Germany) — 1:3 (Edmundson, 75 — Havert, 37, penalty, Aránguiz, 67, Bailey, 88).

The second legs of the 1/8 finals yet scheduled for 19 March. Although UEFA on March 17, is likely to announce the suspension of the competition in the Europa League and the Champions League, and the transfer of Euro 2020 for the next year. At least officially notified that the Champions League games, “Manchester city” — “real” and “Juventus” — “lion”, not exactly will take place next Tuesday.

As you know, the players of real Madrid have been quarantined after the coronavirus was identified player of the basketball team of the club of Madrid. Juventus went into quarantine due to a detected virus from defender Daniele Abuse.

