Manchester United v Manchester City: live streaming free English Premier League

Manchester United v Manchester City. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 8, 2020)

Manchester United – Manchester City: Mancunian Derby

In the central match of the 29th round of the Premier League, Manchester United will be hosted by Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 8. The experts at VseProSport made a forecast for this derby.

Manchester United is coming to this match with a pleasant series of nine matches without a loss in all tournaments. And in the last fights, the “Red Devils” defeated their rivals. In particular, in the FA Cup Manchester United defeated the “Derby” (3: 0), and in the Europa League crushed “Brugge” (5: 0).

In the Premier League, the form of the team of Ole Gunnar Sulscher is not so impressive. Manchester United in their last five meetings defeated Chelsea (2: 0) and defeated Watford (3: 0), tied with Wolverhampton (0: 0) and Everton (1: 1), and lost to Burnley “(0: 2). Nevertheless, these results of Manchester United were enough to climb to the fifth line and intervene in the struggle for a ticket to the Champions League.

With representatives of the top six, Manchester United is playing pretty well this season. Better than the “Red Devils” in this regard, only Liverpool. At Old Trafford, Manchester United defeated Chelsea (4: 0), Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), tied with Liverpool (1: 1) and Arsenal (1: 1). On the road, Sulscher’s wards defeated Chelsea (2: 0), Manchester City (2: 1), but lost to Liverpool and Arsenal at 0: 2.

Three players are now injured in Manchester United: Lee Grant, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rushford. The participation of Aaron Van Bissaki, Daniel James and Timothy Fosu-Mens is in doubt.

Manchester City

Manchester City did not give the news about the disqualification from the Champions League, but rather rallied it. “Citizens” have won all five previous official matches. In the Premier League, the team of Josep Guardiola dealt with West Ham (2: 0) and Leicester (1: 0), in the Champions League defeated Real Madrid (2: 1) in Santiago Bernabeu, and in the FA Cup Sheffield Wensday (1-0).

Also, the “townspeople” won the League Cup, defeating “Aston Villa” in the final (2: 1).

“Manchester City” in the championship remains in second place, ahead of the third “Leicester” by seven points.

With representatives of the top six, Manchester City plays mediocre in this championship. On the road, “citizens” lost to Tottenham Hotspur (0: 2) and Liverpool (1: 3), but defeated Arsenal (3-0). At home, Guardiola’s team suffered a fiasco from Manchester United (1: 2), tied with Tottenham Hotspur (2: 2), and defeated Chelsea (2: 1).

The bad news came from the “townspeople” infirmary. Emerik Laporte again settled there, forming a company with Leroy Sana’a. In addition, the participation of key Manchester City player Kevin De Bruyne is in question.

Statistics

The unbeaten Manchester United streak has reached nine official matches.

At home, the Red Devils lost only one of their last 12 matches in the championship.

The winning streak of Manchester City has reached five official meetings.

“Citizens” won away five of the seven previous matches in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City periodically exchange victories, doing so on each other’s fields.

This season, Manchester United have twice beat the “townspeople” at “Etihad”.

In the championship, “Red Devils” defeated the Guardiola team 2: 1, and in the League Cup 1: 0.

At the same time, Manchester City defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup (3: 1).

Manchester City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in four of their last five in-person matches.

Last season, “townspeople” won 2-0 here.

Forecast

The result of this fight largely depends on whether De Bruyne will enter the field. If so, the chances of the “Red Devils” to win will clearly decrease. However, they are already not very high. Manchester City took the habit of beating Manchester United in his den. To do this again, recalling who is stronger in Manchester, the “townspeople” will be very happy. However, Manchester United are now scoring pretty well.

Our forecast – Manchester City will not lose + both will score for 2.04 in 1x BC