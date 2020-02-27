Manchester United vs Club Brugge: live streaming free for the Europa League match

Manchester United vs Club Brugge. Forecast (cf. 2.22) for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

We present our forecast for the Europa League match, in which Manchester United will receive Brugge on February 27th. Who will participate in the next round of the tournament? – the answer is in this material.

Manchester United

“ Red Devils ” in the last match of the Premier League managed to defeat “Watford” (3: 0), and who actually did not do this this season, and moved to fifth position, which gives a ticket to LE for the next season.

The assets of ” Manchester United ” 11 wins and eight world plus a mini-series of two consecutive victories. The Mancunians scored 41 goals, of which 14 were on Rashford’s account. In the first game with the Belgian club, Manchester United had a slight statistical advantage, but the leader of Belgian football was a pretty tough nut that justified our prediction and did not lose.

Brugge

Dennis’s goal in the first match, scored in the 15th minute, set the pace for the whole game and did not lose Brugge. In the Sunday match, the “black and blue” with minimal effort outplayed Charleroi (1: 0). In this fight, wards of Philip Clement opened an account in the first attack thanks to the goal of Balanta and were able to keep the winning score until the end of the match.

Today, Brugge are confidently leading in Jupilé, nine points ahead of the second Gent.

Statistics

Brugge do not lose 10 matches in a row

Brugge scored in 10 of the last 12 away matches

Manchester United did not miss in 4 of their last 5 home matches

The last full-time match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers see the hosts as the winner of the match, but Brugge is a very serious opponent and the fans will find a real football show. We believe that an equal game awaits us, and the teams will be able to score.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.22

Bet on the outcome – Brugge pass for 4.55