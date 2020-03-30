Mankind predicted a dire shortage of condoms

In the coming months, the world may face a shortage of intimate rubber goods, with which the citizens of some countries are trying to escape from the coronavirus that causes of condoms.

With such “terrible” predictions were made by Guo MIAN Kyats (Goh Miah Kiat), CEO of Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), which is the largest manufacturer of condoms, says Bloomberg.

Currently, Karex produces every fifth condom in the world (including Durex) are faced with a supply drop by nearly 50 percent, while stocks are calculated only for two months.

“We are facing a global shortage of condoms, and it is scary. I am concerned primarily by the fact that many humanitarian assistance programmes in remote areas of Africa, this shortage is not delayed for two weeks and not a month — we are talking about a few months“, — said the head of the company.

According to Guo, Karex currently trying to achieve from the Malaysian government’s special permission for the resumption of production: the authorities allow producers of commodities to continue to work provided that they only use half of its workforce.

“The good news is that the demand for condoms is high, because, like it or not, this is certainly a product of the first necessity. Besides, people these days hardly planning to have children now, when there is such uncertainty is clearly not the best for this moment,” he added.

The newspaper reminds that Malaysia was recorded 2161 case of infection with coronavirus and 26 deaths; quarantine measures will remain in force until at least April 14. Other major producers of condoms are China, where the pandemic has also suspended work in the new factories, as well as India and Thailand, where the spread of infection reaches a peak just now.

