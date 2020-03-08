“Manunited” – “my Teams”: online video goals of the match of the English Premier League

Sunday, March 8, in the framework of the 29th round of the English Premier League will be the Derby of Manchester between United and city. The match at old Trafford will begin at 18:30 Kyiv time (referee — Mike Dean).

Last week the bulls won the first trophy in 2020 — in the final of the English League Cup the team of Josep Guardiola with Ukrainian Alexander Zinchenko in the composition of the beat “Aston Villa” (2:1) and the third consecutive season, became owners of the honorary trophy (in the collection “the blue” seven).

Also city reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and in the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League beat away real Madrid (2:1). As for the championship, “Liverpool” catch up this season is unrealistic, but the fight for second place in the Josep Guardiola’s team ahead of the coming third Leicester seven points, while still having one game in hand.

“Manchester United”, not losing in all tournaments in the last nine games, struggling for a place in European competition. Yet the red devils are in seventh place with 42 points, but from the fourth line, allowing next season to play in the Champions League, the team of OLE Gunnar sulsher separated by just three points.

For the goals of superderby online you can track on the website “FACTS” in this news.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter