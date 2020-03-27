Many Russian and even Ukrainian “stars” have a chance of Contracting coronavirus

The posted video of the party infected with coronavirus by the people’s artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko and other Russian stars.

It is reported by Telegram-channel “Mamalahoa”.

“Most of the stars there came back from America-Italy and happily kiss. Isolation in Russia is already underway,” reads the post.

In the video you can see Valery Leontiev, the singer, Alsou, Nikolai Baskov, Igor Nikolaev, Vladimir Vinokur, Irina Allegrova and other stars. Many of them hug the frame and shake hands. In addition, the video captured and composer Igor Krutoy, arrange a party in honor of his birthday.

Earlier, his presence at the festival was confirmed by press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. He stated that he arrived at the event late so didn’t meet Leshchenko.

