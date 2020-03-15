Maradona insulated

The former footballer and the current coach of the Argentine club “Gimnasia and gimnasia y esgrima” Diego Maradona isolated from the team because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by Footmercato with reference to the radio station Radio Provincia.

According to the source, the 59-year-old Maradona not sick but quarantined due to the fact that, in the opinion of the leadership team, is at risk.

At the moment the Argentine is on the club base and lives alone in a room with no contact with the players.