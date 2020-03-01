In Russia already many years there is a tradition to decorate the cars for may 9 stickers “On Berlin”, “Can you repeat that”, “Thank you grandfather”. This year “pobedobesie” reached a new, higher level. Victory Day stickers “to Berlin” will Natalini on the official cars of Regardie. Especially crazy the agitation will look on Volkswagen cars included in the service’s fleet of asguardian.

About the plans of Regardie became known from the investigations of journalists network edition “Open media”. They found that in the Novosibirsk region has announced an auction and are going to purchase a sticker “To Berlin”. Complete them Regardie is going to buy for official cars stickers with stars, airplanes and tanks.

Russian MP Alexander Khinshtein proposes to cancel the purchase of stickers. The MP is unhappy with a price, and the need for such agitation does not cause problems.

We will remind, on the eve of a large-scale victory Day celebrations in Moscow in kindergarten hung a photo of bloodied children, and in the Rostov region the group of artists has demonstrated a war dance on the trampoline.

Photo penza-online.ru

