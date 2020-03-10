Marc Jacobs shot a Ukrainian family in advertising campaign

Photo: instagram.com/marcjacobs

American apparel, Marc Jacobs took his new collection spring-summer 2020 in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, Poltava region, hometown, model, Sasha Melnychuk.

Participation in advertising shootings took part itself is 26-year-old model Sasha Melnychuk together with her mother and brother.

First photopolis on the brand page in Instаgram.

Meet Melnychuk. Sasha Melnychuk returned home to Ukraine, in the city of Kremenchug, to reunite with family and friends,” signed one of the photos.

Sasha Melnychuk was born in Kremenchug in 1993. Three years later she and her family moved to Prague. Now the model lives in Paris and works with global brands of clothing.