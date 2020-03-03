March 8 film My mind goes quiet to re-hire

On the occasion of International women’s day, from 5 to 12 March, the film directed by Antonio Lukic “My thoughts quiet” with Irma Vitovskaya and Andrew Lidagovskiy returns to the big screens of the country.

The film tells about the relations between different generations and dedicated to mothers, so the public is invited to support the flashmob #swtimage.

“This is a great opportunity to spend time with the important woman in your life – #vadimirovna, regardless of whether you celebrate this holiday or not”, – stated in the message on the movie page in Facebook.

In the story, having suffered many setbacks in work and personal life, the young sound producer from Kiev Vadim gets a chance to start over. Simple task – to record the voices of the Transcarpathian animals may be his chance to leave “uncomfortable Ukraine” and to go to the “attractive Canada.” Away from problems. However, everything is much harder when the main companion in the new work is the least appropriate person – the mother of Vadim.

We will remind, the Comedy “My thoughts quiet” came out in wide Ukrainian rental January 16, 2020. Four weeks in cinemas the film has collected more than 8.6 million hryvnia, it looked more 92,3 thousand spectators.

As previously reported, “My thoughts are quiet” were the first film, released in the Belarusian rentals in the Ukrainian language.