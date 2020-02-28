Maria Burmaka has suffered due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Мария Бурмака пострадала из-за коронавируса

Popular singer Maria Burmaka, who showed earlier funny baby photo on a bike, suffered due to the coronavirus. People’s artist of Ukraine forced to postpone a concert in Rome, scheduled in April. After consulting with the organizers of the performance, Maria decided not to risk and to postpone the concerts may may. The exact date the singer promised to call the other day. She announced this Telegram-channel “Osobliva s Solomou”.

“In Italy at the end of April I will not go. Now rehearsing with the orchestra, preparing for the concert in Kiev”, — has confirmed Burmaka.

We will remind, in Italy recorded more than 200 cases of infection with coronavirus, in connection with that canceled event, places are closed on quarantine.

Singer Tina Karol, to protect themselves, flew to the son in a special protective mask.

