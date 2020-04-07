María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) unveils photos records of Jaime Lorente !

Share on Facebook

Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente are in confinement all the two ! And it must take its time ! Then, the actress displays her boyfriend.

María Pedraza and Jaime Lorente couple. The two actor of The Casa de Papel (where they met) then d’Elite , where they formed a couple on the screen are really together. And the actress loves to tease him.

When one is confined to two it often starts to have funny ideas. It is therefore also the case for the couple of actors who appears very accomplice.

On the stories of María Pedraza yesterday, the girl thus tests a hairstyle a bit special on her boyfriend. Enough to trigger the giggles, the young man appears, and with dozens of braids on the head.

To top it all off Maria gives him glasses ridiculous and takes a picture. These photos folder, it puts them directly in his story for our greatest happiness.

But this hairstyle seems to also appeal to Jaime Lorente who published the photo on his account Instagram.

María Pedraza displays Jaime Lorente

If there is no mention of María Pedraza, he is legend, the madness of the situation. “Look at what you have succeeded in advising me ” he wrote.

In the comments of many of his friends laugh at him. To which he responds : “the quarantine is driving me crazy ! “

He feels that we will still have a good time watching the stories Instagram de María Pedraza. Also, this morning she posts a video of Jaime Lorente doing vocal exercises.

The best in all of this ? The actor ladle and the air, you have to admit, totally stupid ! In short, the couple did not seem to get bored ! In an apartment every two they are so busy.

Jaime Lorente was even set to rap recently with a video that had terrified the canvas ! Then, since, he does post from time to time a small piece in free style. María Pedraza, therefore, should not get bored !