Maria Sharapova announced the end of a tennis career (photo)

The famous tennis player, 32-year-old former first racket of the world Maria Sharapova has declared end of sports career. About this Russian woman herself wrote in a column for Vogue magazine, published 26 Feb.

“As you leave behind the only life you knew? As you leave the centre, which has trained since then, when you were a little girl, from the game that you love — one that is bringing you to hide the tears and the unspeakable joy of the sport in which you found family and fans who have supported you for more than 28 years? It was my first time, so forgive me. Tennis, I say “good-bye”, — I wrote to Maria Sharapova.

This information was confirmed in the Twitter the correspondent of the New York Times Christopher Clary, reported that 32-year-old athlete is not tired of tennis, but she was tired of fighting with your body (in other words, with injuries).

Note that Maria Sharapova, who at the time was serving a 15-month suspension for doping, the winner of five Grand slam tournaments in singles. She is one of 10 women tennisit in history who has a so-called “career slam” (won all the Grand slam tournaments, but in different years). His last match tennisace held on 21 January, having lost to the Croat Donna Vekic in the first round of the Australian Open with the score 3:6, 4:6. For a career in tennis, Sharapova earned 37.5 million dollars, but more money brought her advertising contracts.

At the time, Maria Sharapova met with the lead singer of pop rock band Maroon 5 Adam Levine. In October 2010 it was announced that her engagement to Slovenian basketball player from the NBA Sasha Vujacic, but in 2012, Maria (by the way, her height is 188 cm) announced that they broke up. Then the Russians have had an affair with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. And in October 2018 Sharapova has published in his account on the social network Instagram photo British millionaire, Alexandra Gilks, confirming what is with him in a romantic relationship.

Photo Getty Images, Instagram



