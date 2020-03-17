“Marijuana? It works”: the promoter Lomachenko told what is saved from coronavirus

88-year-old head of the promotion company Top Rank Bob Arum, dealing with the Ukrainian world champion Vasyl Lomachenko said that in the prevention of coronavirus helps him marijuana.

According to Bob Arum, “grass” efficient and enjoyable way of dealing with any illness. Thus, according to Fightnews, the legendary promoter never hid his loyalty to marijuana, the use of which for medical purposes is allowed in some us States.

Bob Arum

“Marijuana? Don’t write off its accounts. If it works for me, may work for others. I’m not a doctor, I can’t write you a prescription. I can only say that I have had the experience. Do I believe that marijuana helps me maintain good health? Yes. Is there a medical reason to rely on the effect of marijuana? I’m not a doctor, so I don’t know. But I believe in it. Here it is legal. You don’t need to get in touch with the dealer when you don’t know which product will receive. You can smoke marijuana or to use it in sweets. I’ll take you to the best stores in Las Vegas. I guarantee that there will be cheaper than the dealer,” said Arum.

Famous Manager noted that he is not afraid of the coronavirus pandemic, which is particularly dangerous for the elderly.

“I’m not taking any special precautions. I’m an old man, but, as my friend George foreman, it’s just numbers. Thank God, my health is excellent. I don’t believe are at risk, unlike people my age and even younger having breathing problems. Such people are vulnerable,” concluded 88-year-old Bob Arum.

About sports and not only in our Instagram!

Author

Denis Karpov