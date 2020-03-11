Marine “monster” weighing a ton: in India, the fishermen caught a giant Stingray (awesome video)

Meeting with sea slope can sometimes lead to very unpleasant consequences or even death.

But in some countries the meat of fish meat can be used in food, and in some part, sought after in traditional Asian medicine.

Hence the interest with which the fishermen of the Indian state of West Bengale considered caught fish weighing about 900 kg and stripes flying Stingray (lat. Aetomylaeus nichofii), writes Orissa post.

When the ramp was pulled ashore, it was to the locals an event, and the fish immediately bought one of the traders. He paid 20,000 rupees ($ 270) and said it plans to resell Stingray in Kolkata four times more expensive.

The publication explains that usually the local fishermen catch the fish, whose weight does not exceed 5 kg. People who first met this giant, I believe that SKAT for some reason was disoriented and strayed from the usual route and sailed in shallow waters where could not return to the open sea due to strong waves.

In addition, these members of the cartilaginous fishes live in tropical waters of the Indian ocean and other waters to a depth of 70 m. in addition, the striped bat rays are not the target of the fishery.

Feeling shocked & sad the enormous creature is killed and sold for consumption. 900 Kg Shankar huge fish caught in Digha. #WestBengal https://t.co/qedjvsPcES — Arpita (@arpita_dg) March 2, 2020

Witnesses claimed they noticed four the sting rays (they are called also sea cats), are swam close to the shoreline. These fish on the tails are solid thorns with poison. This summer, the fish may return to the peaceful beaches.

