Mario Kart Ride: the true multiplayer mode finally lands !

After a version without the multiplayer mode, players can finally rejoice. Compete with friends on Mario Kart Tour will soon be possible !

All players of the world were waiting for the mobile version of this game iconic. After an initial, quite restricted, the multiplayer mode finally lands on Mario Kart Tour ! MCE TV tells you more !

The September 25, 2019, Nintendo has made a very nice surprise to its audience. The famous japanese firm has thus swung one of his games iconic smartphone… Mario Kart Tour then makes its appearance ! What happiness for the fans of the license.

This famous racing game to come down through the years. It’s simple, everyone loves it ! Who has never spent his evening throwing shells on the karts of his friends ? Thus, the players have been waiting for one thing, the phone version !

In the era where mobile games are increasingly taking place in the world of gaming, it was to be expected that Mario Kart Tour arrives on our phones. However, a detail has not really pleased the users.

The multiplayer mode of Mario Kart Tour made its entry

And yes, Nintendo has so balanced his game without a multiplayer mode ! What a disappointment… All these dreams of racing fast-paced of friends reduced to nil… It is hard to swallow. But don’t worry ! We have good news.

After several testing phases, the multiplayer mode finally lands on Mario Kart Tour ! What a relief ! It will be available on march 9. No, you’re not dreaming, this is for very soon ! The players will then compete in races to 8. Between friends or against the drivers of the world, you will have the choice !

To enjoy the full content, however, it will get the Gold Pass to 5.49 euros per month. Without this, it will then be unable to access to the races 150 and 200 CC, and the rank S. He will then be confined to the races the slowest.