Mario Kart Tour: the multiplayer mode is finally available !

Mario Kart Tour: the multiplayer mode of the game is finally available ! It was about time ! MCE TV tells you more.

It was about time ! We will finally be able to challenge friends on the Mario Kart Tour. In fact, the multiplayer mode was hitherto not available ! But the game is available since last September, finally offers its users a mode multijoeueur worthy of the name.

It was also surprising that Mario Kart does not offer play several. And besides, we could no longer wait ! But Nintendo has well caught up.

Now it is confirmed : ” the players around the world can access for free at racing real-time multiplayer today. “ And we think it’s great !

Mario Kart Tour : what’s new

Available on iOS and Android, Mario Kart Tour finally offers its new multiplayer mode ! Moreover, you will be able to access this mode for free ! For our greatest happiness. Moreover, this mode will also offer players the ability to launch games with ” custom rules “. We can’t wait to test it !

However, in order to have access to all the features of the multiplayer mode it will go to the fund. In fact, only the holders of the Gold Pass for the game can play at speeds even more crazy ! Good, the coup, that we like the least.

Moreover, the Gold Pass to Mario Kart Tour is a service to 5.49 euros per month. It allows you to unlock the mode 200 cc). Nintendo has also announced that it would enrich the gameplay. In fact, it gives its subscribers the opportunity to win gifts in game like gold, in the seasons or special badges in the challenges of Gold. But not to worry ! It is only an option. This is not mandatory ! You will have absolutely no need of the Gold Pass if you ever plan to play in below 200 cc. So, you already have a small idea of who you will challenge ?