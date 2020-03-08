“Mariupol” with three deletions in the “Dnepr-Arena” was left without a top six: video highlights from matches of the Premier League

Sunday, March 8, matches in Lviv, Kiev and Dnipro ended in the 22nd round of the championship of Ukraine on football, which was the last in the first stage of the domestic championship.

22 th round

March 8 (Sunday)

Kolos (Kovalivka) — Shakhtar (Donetsk) — 3:4 (Milko, 37, 76, Gavrish, 67, from a penalty — Tyson, 12, from a penalty kick, Moraes, 31, 81, Aunt, 60). 90+6 minutes, removed Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar). Youth teams — 0:3.

Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo (Bolbat, 64), Kryvtsov (Cooper, 74), Matvienko, Ismaily, Maicon, Marcos Antonio, Aunt, Tyson, Linnet (Bondarenko, 73), Moraes.

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” — 3:0 (Chichikov, 69, 88, Buleca, 81). 20 minutes of deleted Colotenco (Mariupol), 45+4th — Yavorsky (Mariupol) and in the 75th — Ignatenko (Mariupol). Youth teams — 3:2.

Lviv “Karpaty” (Lviv) — 0:0. On 90+1 minutes, removed Jonathan (“lions”). Youth teams — 2:0.

March 7 (Saturday)

“Alexandria” — “Dynamo” (Kiev) — 1:3 (Grechishkin, 62, penalty — Shabanov, 45, buialskyi, 60, Mikolenko, 85). Youth teams — 2:2.

Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Shabanov, Priests, KENDZERA, Sydorchuk (Kadiri, 68), Shepelev, Verbic, Karavaev, Buialskyi (Duelund, 87), Ruthenian (Pivaric, 84).

“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 1:0 (Filippov, 37). 20 minutes removed Gutsulyak (“gums”), and the 45+4th — Lunev (“dawn”). Youth teams — 1:2.

“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (Kulach, 63, from a penalty). In the 79th minute deleted Tkachuk (“Olympic”).

A true celebration of successful football presented in Kiev “Obolon Arena” Kowalewski “ear” and Donetsk “Shakhtar”. Wards Ruslan Kostyshin it was desirable not to lose the match with the leader of the championship, because in this case they could lose a place in the top six, allowing to continue the fight in the second stage for getting into the European competitions next season. After half an hour it seemed that the Pitmen, who scored two goals, expects an easy victory. Kovalevsky was able to fight back, making the score 3:3 15 minutes before the end of the match, but the class of opponents prevailed and eventually wards Luis Castro celebrated a difficult victory.

However, even the defeat of the left “ear” without the first six, because “Mariupol”, which could shift Kovaleva with the sixth line, lost in the river of the local “Dnipro-1”. The goalless draw remained until the 68th minute (by this time guests were playing with nine men after deletions of Korotenko and Jaworski), after which the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko scored three goals. Finished the match with eight players Azov team after left the field early Ignatenko.

Lviv Derby goals came to the stadium fans are not presented. And if the “lions” for the first time in the last three home games missed, the “Carpathians” extended disappointing for a series with no wins in the League to 15 matches.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 59 points;

2. Dynamo — 45;

3. Zarya — 43;

4. Desna — 42;

5. “Alexandria” — 37;

6. Kolos — 26;

7. “Dnepr-1” — 25;

8. “Mariupol” — 25;

9. Lions — 20;

10. Vorskla — 20;

11. “Olympic” — 18;

12. Karpaty — 13.

Scorers: 18 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 12 — Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos, taison (both — Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

Note that the March 11-12, will host matches of the quarter-final stage of the Cup of Ukraine “Dynamo” — “Alexandria”, “the Alliance”, “Mariupol”, “Meany” — “Ingulets” (March 11), “Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk” (March 12).

Photo of FC “Shakhtar”

