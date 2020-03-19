Marius Henninger v David Steinle live streaming free for the Challenger Series

Marius Henninger v David Steinle. Forecast for Table Tennis Challenger Series (March 19, 2020)

At the Challenger Series table tennis tournament in Mittelbieberach on March 19 there will be a match between German tennis players Henninger and Steinl. We offer a forecast for the game.

Marius Henninger

The representative of Germany, Marius Henninger, started after a decent break in appearances at the Challenger Series tournament in Mittelbieberach on March 18. Held three matches in which he was able to win one victory.

Henninger failed only in his first match at the tournament against Bloom (11-13, 5-11, 2-11). In the next two fights, he lost to Wenger in an equal fight (7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 7-11), and then he beat compatriot Schwarzer (11-510-12, 11-7, 11-9).

David Steinle

On March 18, David Steinl also played matches for the first time after a long break in the Challenger Series tournament. Only two games were held by a German tennis player.

It was not possible to win a single victory on the first game day. Moreover, in each of the two lost matches there were failed sets. In the first duel, Sheaib lost without a set (9-11, 5-11, 7-11). Following, he could only win one game against Bloom (4-11, 9-11, 11-9, 5-11).

Statistics

Tennis players have not met before.

Steinl did not win a single victory at the tournament in Mittelbiberach.

Henninger won one of three fights in Mittelbiberach.

Forecast

Steinl is a clear-cut favorite in this German confrontation in the line of bookmakers. Meanwhile, on the first game day, David did not impress with his game and results. In each game, sets were given without a fight. Henninger only in the first match of the tournament lost with a handicap of more than 11 points. We offer a forecast for the underdog with a positive handicap.

Our forecast is Heninger’s victory with a handicap (+11.5) for a coefficient of 1.90 in the BC 1x Bet.